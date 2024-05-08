United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1717 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
6054 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
