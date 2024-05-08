Farthing 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1717 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

