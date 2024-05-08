flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Farthing 1717 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Farthing 1717 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1717 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
6054 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 18, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Heritage - January 31, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Heritage - January 31, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1717 at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition AU58 BN NGC
To auction

