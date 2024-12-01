United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
