Sixpence 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

