flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Sixpence 1717 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Sixpence 1717 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Spink - January 14, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Spink - March 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
Seller DNW
Date June 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1717 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1717 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access