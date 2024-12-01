United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (5)
- Heritage (7)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Spink (18)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 5000 SEK
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date June 5, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
