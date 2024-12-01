flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfcrown 1717 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfcrown 1717 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Heritage (7)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Spink (18)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 5000 SEK
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Spink - June 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 5, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1717 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

