Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (2) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)