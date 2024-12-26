United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 13000 NOK
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price


Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price


Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price


Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price


Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price


Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price


