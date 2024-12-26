flag
Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 13000 NOK
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction UBS - September 14, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price

