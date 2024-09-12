flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2358 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Agora (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (8)
  • Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Heritage (33)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (17)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
3103 $
Price in auction currency 2750 CHF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1717 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access