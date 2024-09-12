United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2358 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
3103 $
Price in auction currency 2750 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Search