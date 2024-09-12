Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2358 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

