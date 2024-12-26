Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 51665 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

