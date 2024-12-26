United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 51665 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2024 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
723 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******

