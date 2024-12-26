flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 51665 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2024 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
723 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2006
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2004
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1717 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1717 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access