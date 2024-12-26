United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1717 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 432,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
52353 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CHF
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
432000 $
Price in auction currency 432000 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
