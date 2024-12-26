flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Five guineas 1717 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Five guineas 1717 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1717 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 432,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2022.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
52353 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
432000 $
Price in auction currency 432000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction Stack's - April 4, 2018
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction Stack's - April 4, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date April 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2012
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1717 at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

