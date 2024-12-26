Five guineas 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1717 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 432,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)