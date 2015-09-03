flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1723 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1723 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1723 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1723 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1723 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

