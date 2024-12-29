flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1723

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1723 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1723 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1723 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Guinea 1723 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1723 Fifth laureate bust
Guinea 1723 Fifth laureate bust
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Half Guinea 1723 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1723 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1723 First laureated bust
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1723
Reverse Crown 1723
Crown 1723 "SS" and "C" in angles
Average price 2000 $
Sales
1 146
Obverse Halfcrown 1723
Reverse Halfcrown 1723
Halfcrown 1723 "SS" and "C" in angles
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse Shilling 1723 First draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1723 First draped bust
Shilling 1723 First draped bust
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Shilling 1723 First draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1723 First draped bust
Shilling 1723 First draped bust "SS" and "C" in angles
Average price 330 $
Sales
2 599
Obverse Shilling 1723 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1723 Second draped bust
Shilling 1723 Second draped bust "SS" and "C" in angles
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse Shilling 1723 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1723 Second draped bust
Shilling 1723 Second draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Shilling 1723 WCC Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1723 WCC Second draped bust
Shilling 1723 WCC Second draped bust Roses and "CC" in angles
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Sixpence 1723
Reverse Sixpence 1723
Sixpence 1723 "SS" and "C" in angles
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 164
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1723
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1723
Fourpence (Groat) 1723
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1723
Reverse Threepence 1723
Threepence 1723
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1723
Reverse Twopence 1723
Twopence 1723
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1723
Reverse Penny 1723
Penny 1723
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1723 Second laureate bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1723 Second laureate bust
Halfpenny 1723 Second laureate bust
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Farthing 1723
Reverse Farthing 1723
Farthing 1723
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 22
