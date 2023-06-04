flag
Penny 1723 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Penny 1723 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Penny 1723 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1723 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1894 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1723 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1723 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

