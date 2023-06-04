United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1723 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1723 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1894 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.
