Sixpence 1723. "SS" and "C" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1723 . "SS" and "C" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 13545 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 414 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

