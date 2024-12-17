flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1723. "SS" and "C" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: "SS" and "C" in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1723 "SS" and "C" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Sixpence 1723 "SS" and "C" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1723 . "SS" and "C" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 13545 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 414 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction CNG - May 1, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1723 at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

