Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1723 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place September 30, 2010.

United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 2, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1723 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

