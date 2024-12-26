Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 12, 2018.

