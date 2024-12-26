United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 12, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1336 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search