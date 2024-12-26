flag
Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 12, 2018.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1336 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1723 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

