Farthing 1723 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Farthing 1723 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Farthing 1723 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1723 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 25113 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 30, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 30, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2011
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1723 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

