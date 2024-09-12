Farthing 1723 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1723 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 25113 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

