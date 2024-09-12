United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1723 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1723 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 25113 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
