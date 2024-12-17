United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1723. "SS" and "C" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: "SS" and "C" in angles
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1723 . "SS" and "C" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6345 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2031 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
