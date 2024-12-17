flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1723. "SS" and "C" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: "SS" and "C" in angles

Obverse Halfcrown 1723 "SS" and "C" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfcrown 1723 "SS" and "C" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1723 . "SS" and "C" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • CNG (5)
  • DNW (8)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
  • Roxbury’s (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (18)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Status International (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6345 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2031 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Roxbury’s - March 27, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1723 at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

