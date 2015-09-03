United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1723 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1723 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2159 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 68. Bidding took place September 2, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search