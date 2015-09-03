flag
Twopence 1723 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Twopence 1723 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Twopence 1723 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1723 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2159 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 68. Bidding took place September 2, 2015.

