flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3480 $
Price in auction currency 3480 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1598 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction UBS - September 14, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1723 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access