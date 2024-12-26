United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3480 $
Price in auction currency 3480 USD
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1598 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search