flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1723 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Threepence 1723 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Threepence 1723 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1723 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place June 12, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Höhn (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1723 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1723 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

