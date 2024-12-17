United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust". "SS" and "C" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: "SS" and "C" in angles
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust". "SS" and "C" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 51662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (5)
- DNW (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (13)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1072 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
Seller NumisCorner
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search