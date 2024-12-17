flag
Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust". "SS" and "C" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: "SS" and "C" in angles

Obverse Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" "SS" and "C" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" "SS" and "C" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust". "SS" and "C" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 51662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1072 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
