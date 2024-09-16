United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1809 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
