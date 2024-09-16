flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1809 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 24, 2014.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

