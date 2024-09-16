Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1723 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1809 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 24, 2014.

