United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,100. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- London Coins (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1788 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2232 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search