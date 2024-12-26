flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,100. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1788 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2232 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 11, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1723 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1723 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access