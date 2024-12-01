United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 4426 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
