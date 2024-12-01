flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 4426 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.

United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 12, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 24, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 31, 2017
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 31, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price

