Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 4426 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (11) F (7) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)