Crown 1723. "SS" and "C" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: "SS" and "C" in angles

Obverse Crown 1723 "SS" and "C" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Crown 1723 "SS" and "C" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1723 . "SS" and "C" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 3568 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2019.

United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2157 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
824 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1723 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
