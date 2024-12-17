United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1723. "SS" and "C" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: "SS" and "C" in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1723 . "SS" and "C" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 3568 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (12)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (8)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (13)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (25)
- Künker (8)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (7)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (25)
- Stack's (10)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2157 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
824 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1723 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search