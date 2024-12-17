United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1723 "First draped bust". "SS" and "C" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: "SS" and "C" in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1723 "First draped bust". "SS" and "C" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 31616 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
