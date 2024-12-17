flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1723 "First draped bust". "SS" and "C" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: "SS" and "C" in angles

Obverse Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" "SS" and "C" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" "SS" and "C" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (597) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1723 "First draped bust". "SS" and "C" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 31616 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 PL NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1723 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

