United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Roses and "CC" in angles
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1723
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Spink (9)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (3)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2130 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1928 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search