Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and "CC" in angles

Obverse Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" Roses and "CC" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" Roses and "CC" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1723 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.

United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2130 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1928 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition G
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 1, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 1, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition FR
Selling price
******
