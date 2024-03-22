United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1721 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1721
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1721 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
- WAG (2)
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search