Farthing 1721 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Farthing 1721 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Farthing 1721 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1721 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 28, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1721 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

