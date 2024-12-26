flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (12)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1271 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
734 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1721 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access