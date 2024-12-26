United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1721
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1271 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
734 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
