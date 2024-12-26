Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (4) VF (11) F (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (2)

Felzmann (3)

HARMERS (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (4)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (12)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Westfälische (1)