Twopence 1721 (United Kingdom, George I)
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1721
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1721 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place May 6, 2020.
For the sale of Twopence 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
