Twopence 1721 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Twopence 1721 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Twopence 1721 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1721 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place May 6, 2020.

United Kingdom Twopence 1721 at auction Marudhar - February 26, 2022
Seller Marudhar
Date February 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1721 at auction Naumann - January 2, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1721 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 72 USD

For the sale of Twopence 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

