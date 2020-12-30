Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 9, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (3) VF (10) F (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) VG10 (1) BN (6) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1) NCS (1)