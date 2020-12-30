flag
Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 9, 2020.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction 2020 Auctions - December 30, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Bolaffi - July 10, 2020
Seller Bolaffi
Date July 10, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VG10 BN NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 15, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 15, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - July 8, 2011
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - July 8, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date July 8, 2011
Condition VF30 BN NCS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date November 4, 2010
Condition XF40
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

