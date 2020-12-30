United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1721
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 9, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Bolaffi
Date July 10, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VG10 BN NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search