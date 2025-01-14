flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1721 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Threepence 1721 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Threepence 1721 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1721 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 130. Bidding took place September 1, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1721 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1721 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1721 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access