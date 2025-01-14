United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1721 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1721
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1721 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 130. Bidding took place September 1, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
