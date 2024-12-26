flag
Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 33211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
32065 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
16032 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
