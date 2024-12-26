Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 33211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (5)