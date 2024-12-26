United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1726
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 33211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
32065 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
16032 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
