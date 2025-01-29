flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1726

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1726
Reverse Five guineas 1726
Five guineas 1726
Average price 30000 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse Two guinea 1726
Reverse Two guinea 1726
Two guinea 1726
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse Guinea 1726 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1726 Fifth laureate bust
Guinea 1726 Fifth laureate bust
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 136
Obverse Guinea 1726 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1726 Fifth laureate bust
Guinea 1726 Fifth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Half Guinea 1726 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1726 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1726 Second laureate bust
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 25

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1726
Reverse Crown 1726
Crown 1726
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse Halfcrown 1726
Reverse Halfcrown 1726
Halfcrown 1726
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Shilling 1726 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1726 Second draped bust
Shilling 1726 Second draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Shilling 1726 WCC Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1726 WCC Second draped bust
Shilling 1726 WCC Second draped bust Roses and "CC" in angles
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Sixpence 1726
Reverse Sixpence 1726
Sixpence 1726
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Twopence 1726
Reverse Twopence 1726
Twopence 1726
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1726
Reverse Penny 1726
Penny 1726
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 2
