United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1726
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1726 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 30235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6793 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7938 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
