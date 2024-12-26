flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Two guinea 1726 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Two guinea 1726 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1726 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 30235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6793 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7938 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1726 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

