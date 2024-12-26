Two guinea 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1726 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 30235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (15) XF (7) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) PL (2) Service NGC (26) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Chaponnière (1)

DNW (2)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (14)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Palombo (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (5)

Stack's (5)