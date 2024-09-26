flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and "CC" in angles

Obverse Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" Roses and "CC" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" Roses and "CC" in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,800. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3728 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1028 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2004
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1726 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access