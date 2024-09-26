United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Roses and "CC" in angles
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1726
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,800. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3728 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1028 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
