Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust" with mark WCC. Roses and "CC" in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,800. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5) F (5) VG (1)