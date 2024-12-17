United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1726
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1726 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (6)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12056 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
44027 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
