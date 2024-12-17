flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfcrown 1726 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfcrown 1726 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1726 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (6)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12056 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
44027 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction Spink - March 28, 2012
Seller Spink
Date March 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1726 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1726 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access