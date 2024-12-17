Halfcrown 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1726 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (4) F (4) VG (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) VG8 (2) Service NGC (3)