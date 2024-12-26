flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 511 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 511 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 28, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 28, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
