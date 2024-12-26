Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

