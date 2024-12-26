United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1726
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 511 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 511 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
