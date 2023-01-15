flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Crown 1726 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Crown 1726 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1726 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.

United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 12, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1726 at auction Spink - June 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
