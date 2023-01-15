United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1726
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1726 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (10)
- NOONANS (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (22)
- Stack's (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search