Sixpence 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Sixpence 1726 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Sixpence 1726 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1726 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1726 at auction Spink - March 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

