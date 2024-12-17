United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1726
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1726 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
