Twopence 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1726
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1726 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 62060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
