United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3861 $
Price in auction currency 2900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

