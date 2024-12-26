United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1726
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1726 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 30311 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
12045 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
47801 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
