Penny 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1726 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2933 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 140. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)