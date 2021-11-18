flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1726 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Penny 1726 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Penny 1726 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1726 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 2933 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 140. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1726 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1726 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
