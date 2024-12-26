Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

