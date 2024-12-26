flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (11)
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (27)
  • Künker (12)
  • London Coins (12)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (21)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
2347 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1726 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access