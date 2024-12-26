United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1726
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (11)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (8)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (27)
- Künker (12)
- London Coins (12)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (21)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Status International (1)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller NumisCorner
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
2347 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1726 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search