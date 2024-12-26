flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1715
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 34222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1596 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

