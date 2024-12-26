United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1715
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 34222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1596 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
