United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1715

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1715 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1715 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1715 Second laureate bust
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Guinea 1715 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1715 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1715 Third laureate bust
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 103
Obverse Half Guinea 1715 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1715 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1715 First laureated bust
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 9

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1715
Reverse Halfcrown 1715
Halfcrown 1715
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse Shilling 1715 First draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1715 First draped bust
Shilling 1715 First draped bust
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 32

Pattern coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1715 Pattern
Reverse Halfcrown 1715 Pattern
Halfcrown 1715 Pattern
Average price 6600 $
Sales
0 4
