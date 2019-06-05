United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Pattern Halfcrown 1715 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,4 g
- Pure silver (0,458 oz) 14,245 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1715
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1715 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
Service
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
13148 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
