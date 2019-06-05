flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Pattern Halfcrown 1715 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Pattern Halfcrown 1715 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Pattern Halfcrown 1715 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,458 oz) 14,245 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1715
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1715 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 (Pattern) at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
6574 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 (Pattern) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
13148 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 (Pattern) at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1715 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1715 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access