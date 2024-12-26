United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1715
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 8027 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 2,340. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search