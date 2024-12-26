flag
Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1715
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 8027 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 2,340. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 27, 2016
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 27, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

