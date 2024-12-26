Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 8027 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 2,340. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) F (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)