United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1715
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1715 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1580 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 10, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 12, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 12, 2015
United Kingdom Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 12, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
