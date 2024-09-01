United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1715 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1715
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1715 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 24105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1580 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1715 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search