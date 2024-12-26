flag
Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1715
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 34221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2106 $
Price in auction currency 1650 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
United Kingdom Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

