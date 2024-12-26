United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1715
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 34221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (7)
- Goldberg (5)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (17)
- Künker (4)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (12)
- Marciniak (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- NOONANS (5)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (23)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- UBS (2)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2106 $
Price in auction currency 1650 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1715 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search