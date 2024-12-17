United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1715 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1715
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1715 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10153 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3103 $
Price in auction currency 2750 CHF
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
