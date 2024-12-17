Halfcrown 1715 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1715 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

