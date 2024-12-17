flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1715 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfcrown 1715 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfcrown 1715 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1715
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1715 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10153 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3103 $
Price in auction currency 2750 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1715 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
